AUD/USD stays above 0.7750 as risk-off mood battles US dollar weakness, upbeat NAB data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD picks up bids to print mild intraday gains, up for the second consecutive day.
  • National Australia Bank's Business Confidence grew past forecast and prior readings during Q1 2021.
  • Risk catalysts remain depressed, S&P 500 Futures and US 10-year Treasury yield both print mild intraday losses.
  • ECB updates, market’s mood will be the key to follow.

AUD/USD offers slightly positive reaction, up 0.10% intraday around 0.7760, to the Aussie data during early Thursday. The reason could be traced from sluggish market sentiment as well as cautious mood ahead of the ECB.

National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Confidence not only crossed market consensus of 7 but also grew beyond 14 previous readouts to 17 during the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

Market sentiment remains sober as the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes from Asia and China’s dislike for Aussie rejection to Belt and Road initiative haunt back the optimists earlier cheering the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) moves. Also on the risk-negative side could be the US-China tussles and the tensions over Russia-Ukraine.

Alternatively, the US administration’s lifting sanctions over the Iranian central bank, the national oil and tanker companies, as well as steel, aluminum and other sectors, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), keep markets hopeful. On the same side were chatters over the strongest US economic growth since 1984.

Read: Fresh Aussie-China tussle, US infrastructure spending bill talks and covid woes can weigh on sentiment

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures fail to extend Wall Street’s first positive daily performance in a week whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield refreshes weekly bottom around 1.538%, down three basis points (bps) to 1.53% by the press time.

Moving on, the AUD/USD prices may remain sluggish amid the pre-ECB trading lull. Though, the US figures on weekly Jobless Claims and monthly data on housing, as well as Chicago Fed National Activity Index, can offer intermediate direction. It’s worth mentioning that the risk catalysts stay on the driver’s seat and need special attention.

Read: European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

Technical analysis

The short-term AUD/USD moves are trapped 50-day SMA level of 0.7720 and the weekly top near 0.7760.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7756
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 0.7753
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7659
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7682
Daily SMA200 0.7441
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7763
Previous Daily Low 0.7699
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7714
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.765
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7778
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7802
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7842

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD: Complex candlesticks trouble bulls above 1.2000, ECB in focus

EUR/USD picks up bids to intraday high ahead of the week’s key event. ECB is expected to offer no fireworks but the BOC move keep momentum traders hopeful. Gravestone, followed by Dragonfly, test bulls between the key SMA, inside monthly rising channel.

GBP/USD: Portrays corrective pullback above 1.3900

GBP/USD struggles to extend late-Wednesday’s recovery moves, eases off-late. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, seven-week-old horizontal hurdle to test the bounce off weekly support. Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA back the bulls.

EUR/USD: Complex candlesticks trouble bulls above 1.2000, ECB in focus

EUR/USD picks up bids to intraday high ahead of the week’s key event. ECB is expected to offer no fireworks but the BOC move keep momentum traders hopeful. Gravestone, followed by Dragonfly, test bulls between the key SMA, inside monthly rising channel.

Dogecoin price disappoints on “DogeDay” but is still poised for a 50% rally

Dogecoin price fever is set to continue as the popular cryptocurrency forms a symmetrical triangle pattern on the intra-day charts. A couple more oscillations may be necessary to complete the continuation pattern, but DOGE is readying to print new highs later this week.

Will ECB follow in footsteps of BoC?

Thursday’s European Central Bank monetary policy announcement is one of the most important event risks this week. With a seven week gap between tomorrow’s meeting and the next, the ECB has one of two choices.

