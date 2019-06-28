AUD/USD stays above 0.70 handle as USD fails to capitalize on inflation data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Core PCE Price Index in May stays unchanged at 1.6% as expected.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory above the 96 mark.
  • Investors remain on the sidelines ahead of this weekend's critical trade talks.

The AUD/USD pair rose to its highest level in more than two weeks at 0.7017 earlier today and has been moving sideways since. Today's data from the United States failed to trigger a market reaction and the pair was last seen trading at 0.7008, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis today reported that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PEC) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, stayed unchanged at 1.6% on a yearly basis in May to meet the market expectation. Underlying details of the publication revealed that personal spending and personal income increased by 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. The US Dollar Index essentially ignored these figures and now waits for the next batch of data at 96.12, losing 0.1% on the day. 

Nevertheless, investors are unlikely to make large bets ahead of the critical meeting between U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi in Japan this weekend. Any positive headlines hinting at the possibility of the U.S.-China trade conflict coming to an end could help antipodeans continue to gather strength against the greenback.

Previewing this event, "China could be ready to put restrictions on rare earth exports to the US unless the ban is lifted. That would be a way to retaliate against the US for the attack on Chinese tech. China has not yet retaliated but may have chosen to wait for the G20 to see if Xi could get Trump to lift the ban first,” Danske Bank analysts said.

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.701
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.7009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6943
Daily SMA50 0.6964
Daily SMA100 0.7037
Daily SMA200 0.7104
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.701
Previous Daily Low 0.6983
Previous Weekly High 0.6938
Previous Weekly Low 0.6831
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6993
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6991
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6974
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6964
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7018
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7045

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,

EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.

GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.

USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters

USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.

Gold sticks to modest gains ahead of US data, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting

Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains, albeit has managed to hold above the Asian session lows ahead of the highly anticipated US-China trade talks on Saturday.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750

BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. 

