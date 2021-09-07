AUD/USD starts out Asia on the back foot, break of 0.7320 eyed

- AUD/USD is on the backfoot on Wednesday in Asia as the US dollar extends the week's gains.
- RBA was cautious and the Aussie responded in kind on Tuesday.
- US dollar has broken critical daily dynamic resistance, all eyes on ECB.
AUD/USD has had a poor post-Reserve Bank of Australia session overnight, with the price falling to a low of 0.7374 and below the pre-Nonfarm Payroll daily lows of 0.7395.
The Aussie picked up a bid last week to score a high of 0.7478 after a major disappointment in the NFP data.
However, the dollar bears have scurried ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting, cautious of a less hawkish than expected outcome.
This follows a cautious tone from the RBA on Tuesday whereby their decision not to walk back its timeline for tapering was met with bears pouncing after the volatility settled down.
The RBA QE purchases are now running at A$4bn/week from this month onwards compared to the earlier rate at A$5bn/week.
However, the Bank signalled that they will continue bond purchases at A$4bn/week until at least mid-February 2022, from their earlier November 2021 review.
However, the RBA acknowledged the poorer-than-expected economic outlook and decided to hold the reduced QE pace of A$4bn/week until at least mid-February next year.
Time will tell if their narrative that the Delta outbreak is only "interrupting" the recovery is right.
Meanwhile, investors are staying on the sidelines and keeping a watchful eye.
DXY breaks critical dynamic resistance
For full technical analysis details, see here:
All eyes on ECB, how hawkish can you go?
This week's ECB will be key for the direction of risk.
The Aussie tends to track the euro and US stocks, and of course commodities.
The US dollar will depend on the outcome of the ECB as to how hawkish it is, for the euro is heavily weighted to the XY, so any significant shift in the DXY will affect the Aussie.
More on this on the following articles:
EUR/USD: ''The first P in PEPP stands for Pandemic, not Permanent''
US dollar bears denied a free lunch post-NFP fall-out, US yields surge
US Coronavirus Delta spike: The caveat to US dollar strength and the Fed's max employment goal
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price has broken key levels to the downside from a daily perspective.
Bears will be keen to see a test of the 61.8% ratio ahead of the 30 Aug structure around 0.7320 and near 10 Aug lows at 0.7315.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1840, slide may continue
EUR/USD pair trades at weekly lows around 1.1840, as Wall Street came back from holidays to shed ground. Risk aversion should provide further support to the greenback.
GBP/USD: Traders uncertain after hawkish Saunders
BOE´s Saunders considers rates could go up next year. Soaring US Treasury yields pushed the greenback higher across the board. GBP/USD could extend its decline in the near term on a break below 1.3760.
Gold: Sellers push the price below $1,800, on broad US dollar strength
The yellow metal is falling for the second day in a row and it is trading around $1,794.41, down 1.58%, at the time of writing. Gold is testing the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $1,797, a crucial level as a bounce/break could accelerate the price either way.
Cardano bears initiate takeover as ADA price plummets
Cardano has faced criticism from analysts after the testnet launch. Traders are cautious of further pullback as the altcoin drops to $2.58.
US Coronavirus Delta spike: The caveat to US dollar strength and the Fed's max employment goal
While the US dollar is strong at the start of the week, (DXY is up today for the first time after six straight down days and has recouped its post-NFP losses to trade near 92.50), it walks a tight rope above the abyss.