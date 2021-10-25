AUD/USD stalls intraday uptick ahead of 0.7500 amid resurgent USD demand

- The risk-on mood assisted the perceived riskier aussie to gain traction on Monday.
- Elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and capped any meaningful gains.
- Investors now await the Australian CPI report and Advanced US GDP for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading around the 0.7485-90 region, up 0.35% for the day.
The pair attracted fresh buying on the first day of a new trading week amid the dominant risk-on mood in the markets, which tends to benefit the perceived riskier aussie. However, a goodish pickup in the US dollar failed to assist the AUD/USD pair to capitalize on its move or find acceptance above the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
The greenback drew some support from elevated US Treasury bond yields and staged a solid rebound from near one-month lows touched earlier this Monday. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond held steady above the 1.65% threshold growing acceptance that the Fed will tighten its policy sooner than anticipated.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed on Friday that the US central bank remains on track to begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus. The markets have also been pricing in the possibility of a potential interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries that the recent widespread rally in commodity prices will stoke inflation.
This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the AUD/USD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US. Investors also refrained from placing aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important macro data from Australia and the US.
The quarterly Australian consumer inflation figures are due for release on Wednesday. This, along with the Advance US Q3 GDP report on Thursday, will help determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon for some trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7484
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7464
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7345
|Daily SMA50
|0.7318
|Daily SMA100
|0.74
|Daily SMA200
|0.7563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7513
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7452
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7547
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7561
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD looks north, with eyes on $1814 and $1820
Gold price eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid USD weakness. Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of a critical week.
Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price correction seems to be holding above $60,000, but fear of an extended pullback persists. Ethereum price coils up between $3,900 and $4,200, preventing a retracement. Ripple price consolidates in a bullish pennant, suggesting a 26% ascent is likely.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.