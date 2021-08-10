AUD/USD stages modest recovery after edging lower toward 0.7300

- AUD/USD is posting small daily gains ahead of American session.
- US Dollar Index extends rally beyond 93.00 on Tuesday.
- Focus shifts to mid-tier US data releases, Fedspeak.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 0.7316 on Tuesday but managed to stage a modest rebound ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.14% on the day at 0.7342.
DXY holds above 93.00 ahead of Fedspeak
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia revealed that the National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Confidence Index declined to -7 in July from 11 in June. This reading fell short of the market expectation of 15. Additionally, the NAB's Business Conditions Index fell to 11 from 24 and made it difficult for the AUD to find demand.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued to push higher after closing the previous two trading days in the positive territory and reached its strongest level in nearly three weeks at 93.10. Currently, the DXY is clinging to small daily gains at 93.04, not allowing AUD/USD to extend its recovery.
Later in the day, the Nonfarm Productivity and the Unit Labor Costs data for the second quarter from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be delivering speeches.
On Wednesday, Westpac Consumer Confidence Index data for August will be featured in the Australian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7343
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7381
|Daily SMA50
|0.7511
|Daily SMA100
|0.7612
|Daily SMA200
|0.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7365
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7327
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7427
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7356
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7394
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
