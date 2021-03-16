AUD/USD stages modest rebound toward 0.7750, eyes on US data

- AUD/USD started to edge higher after closing in on 0.7700.
- US Dollar Index struggles to stay in the positive territory.
- Retail Sales in US is expected to decline by 0.5% in February.
After spending the Asian session in a tight range around 0.7750, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped to a daily low of 0.7711 in the early European morning. However, with the greenback struggling to preserve its strength, the pair edged higher in the last hour and is currently trading at 0.7735, where it was down 0.24% on the day.
In its March Meeting Minutes on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reiterated that it does not expect to achieve its employment and inflation goals before 2024, signalling that the policy will remain stimulatory for a long time. Nevertheless, investors paid little to no attention to this publication.
DXY loses bullish momentum
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting small daily losses below 91.80 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is pushing lower for the second straight day on Tuesday and is allowing AUD/USD to pull away from daily lows.
Later in the session, February Retail Sales and Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic docket. Investors expect Retail Sales to decline by 0.5%. A stronger-than-expected print could help the USD regather its strength as it could be seen as a factor that is likely to boost inflation.
On Wednesday, Westpac Leading Index data from Australia will be watched closely by market participants.
Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7735
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7785
|Daily SMA50
|0.7743
|Daily SMA100
|0.757
|Daily SMA200
|0.7339
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7704
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7785
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.