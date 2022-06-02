- AUD/USD rebounds in tandem with risk, S&P 500 futures jump 0.50%.
- Strong Australian economic data fans aggressive RBA rate hike bets.
- US ADP jobs eyed for the next push higher in the aussie pair.
AUD/USD has staged an impressive comeback in the last hours, as bulls look to recapture the 0.7200 level ahead of the US ADP jobs report.
The latest upswing in the aussie could be mainly linked to the broad slippage in the US dollar, as risk-on flows return in European trading. The overnight slump in oil prices on a potential boost in production from Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ has helped calm investors’ nerves, as they reel from raging inflation.
The safe-haven dollar reversed sharply to near 102.20 versus its main peers after failing to find acceptance above 102.50. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures jump 0.50% on the day, reflecting the upbeat market mood.
The major also finds support from upbeat Australian employment and trade balance data, which fanned aggressive RBA rate hike expectations, boding well for the AUD. The Australian Trade Balance came in stronger at A$10.495 billion vs. an estimated A$9 billion.
In witnessing an upturn, the aussie reversed the Asian dip to the 0.7140 region, led by the renewed US-Sino concerns. Reuters reported on Wednesday, “US authorities are ready to implement a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang region when a law requiring it becomes enforceable later in June, citing a US Customs official.”
Looking ahead, the pair awaits the US ADP Employment Change data for fresh impetus, as an above-forecast print could revive the dollar’s demand while weighing negatively on the antipodean. The ADP figure is seen arriving at 300K in May vs. 247K reported previously. The US Factory Orders and the Wall Street sentiment will be also closely eyed for the aussie price action.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7190
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7049
|Daily SMA50
|0.724
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7154
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7068
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains after EU data, stays near 1.0700
EUR/USD manages to hold in positive territory slightly below 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. The data from the euro area showed that producer inflation rose at a softer pace than expected in April. The US economic docket will feature ADP employment report.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 as dollar pulls back ahead of US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2500, underpinned by the renewed US dollar weakness amid a minor recovery in risk sentiment. The UK national holiday-led thinner liquidity aids the upside in cable. Focus shifts to the US ADP Employment data.
Gold extends the rebound above $1,850, US ADP eyed
Gold Price is building on the previous rebound from ten-day lows of $1,829, as bulls remain in total control in the European session. The European markets find some comfort from the retreat in oil prices, amid hopes for a concerted effort to increase supply.
After the recent pump and dump, where will Ethereum price go next?
Ethereum price has flipped its direction on the three-hour chart, undoing gains seen between May 28 and 31. While this correction might seem bearish, it could trigger a minor relief rally before a massive crash to significant levels.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!