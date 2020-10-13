AUD/USD stages a solid comeback, re-takes 0.7200 ahead of US CPI

- Aussie bounces in tandem with risk, S&P 500 futures.
- US dollar sees a pause in its relief rally ahead of US CPI.
- Rebound in yuan and gold also offer support to the AUD.
The AUD/USD pair catches a fresh bid in the European session, in the wake of an improvement in the risk sentiment, which capped the broad-based US dollar recovery.
Expectations of robust US banks’ Q3 earnings results seem to lift the market mood, weighing negatively on the safe-haven greenback. The shift in the risk tone can be reflective of a rebound in the futures tied to the US stocks.
At the time of writing, the aussie battles 0.7200, having extended the bounce from 0.7165 low while S&P 500 futures erase losses to trade flat around 3,530. Meanwhile, the US dollar index fades the recovery to 93.27, now trading at 93.13.
Meanwhile, a recovery in the yuan as well as in gold collaborates with the uptick in the commodity-currency, the aussie. The Chinese currency slumped 2% on Monday after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) intervened over the weekend to curb the yuan’s rally.
The spot fell sharply below 0.7200 earlier in the Asian session after the risk-off flows crept in on reports that Johnson and Johnson had paused its coronavirus vaccine trial after a patient complaint of an unexplained illness. The major failed to benefit from a surprise jump in Chinese imports.
Attention now turns towards the US CPI release and latest updates on fiscal stimulus for near-term trading incentives.
AUD/USD: Technical levels
FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal explains, “The bears are currently targeting 0.7150/45 support confluence that comprising 100-bar SMA and an upward sloping trend line from September 25. Though, weak RSI conditions might challenge the AUD/USD bears afterward. On the contrary, 200-bar SMA and a falling trend line from September 01, respectively near 0.7225 and 0.7240, will challenge the AUD/USD bulls.”
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7202
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.7209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7175
|Daily SMA50
|0.721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7078
|Daily SMA200
|0.6784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7242
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7202
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
