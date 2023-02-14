AUD/USD spikes to over one-week high post-US CPI, struggles to capitalize on the move

- AUD/USD reverses swiftly from the daily low and rallies to over a one-week high in the last hour.
- The USD weakens despite a slightly higher-than-expected US CPI print and lends support to the pair.
- A softer risk tone helps turns out to be a key factor capping the upside for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair rallies nearly 100 pips from the daily low touched in the last hour and spikes to over a one-week high following the release of the US consumer inflation figures. The pair is currently placed just above the 0.7000 psychological mark, though lacks any follow-through buying.
The US Dollar witnessed a typical "buy the rumour, sell the news" kind of trade after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline CPI rose by 0.5% in January. The reading was in line with market expectations and was accompanied by a higher-than-expected yearly rate, which ticked down to 6.4% from the 6.5% previous. More importantly, Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 0.4% MoM and 5.6% YoY.
Given that a stronger print was already priced into the markets, the USD is weakening across the board in the absence of any major surprise to the upside from the US CPI. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the AUD/USD pair higher.
A generally softer tone around the equity markets seems to benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and keeps a lid on any further gains for the risk-sensitive Aussie, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, repeated failures to find acceptance above the 0.7000 mark suggest that the AUD/USD pair's recent pullback from its highest level since June 2020 is still far from being over. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6985
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7002
|Daily SMA50
|0.6874
|Daily SMA100
|0.6689
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6974
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6942
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
