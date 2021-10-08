AUD/USD spikes to fresh multi-week tops beyond 0.7330 on disappointing NFP data

- AUD/USD rose sharply in early American session on Friday.
- US Dollar Index test 94.00 after disappointing September jobs report.
- For second straight month, Nonfarm Payrolls missed analysts' estimate by wide margin.
The AUD/USD pair rose sharply and reached its highest level since September 16 at 0.7338 as the disappointing September jobs report from the US triggered a USD selloff. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 0.7320.
DXY turns south on NFP data
The monthly report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 194,000 in September. This print missed analysts' estimate for an increase of 500,000 by a wide margin. On a positive note, however, the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.8% from 5.2% and August's NFP print got revised higher to 366,000 from 325,000.
The US Dollar Index, which touched a session low of 93.94 is currently losing 0.15% at 94.05.
Commenting on the data, "the Fed's bar for changing its mind is high," noted FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "Despite high chances for the bank to print fewer dollars, there is room for the greenback to fall in the short term. "
NFP Quick Analysis: Three reasons for dollar bears to party, even if tapering remains intact.
Meanwhile, US stocks' reaction to the dismal labour market figures was largely muted. Currently, the S&P Futures are down 0.1% on the day, suggesting that the greenback could find some support if the market mood sours in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7325
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7278
|Daily SMA50
|0.7307
|Daily SMA100
|0.7435
|Daily SMA200
|0.7581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7325
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7269
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.717
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7304
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD jumps to $1,780 on slumping US T-bond yields
Gold rose sharply in the early American session on Friday as the disappointing US September jobs report triggered a USD selloff and caused the US Treasury bond yields to plummet.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.