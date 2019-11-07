AUD/USD spikes to 0.6900 neighbourhood on renewed trade optimism

- China’s optimistic trade-related comments underpinned the Aussie.
- A turnaround in the global risk sentiment provided an additional boost.
The AUD/USD pair reversed an early dip to over one-week lows and refreshed session tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the 0.6900 handle.
The pair managed to attract some dip-buying interest near the 0.6860 region and got an additional boost after China's Commerce Ministry said that the US and China have agreed to cancel existing tariffs in different phases.
Renewed trade optimism supportive
The latest headlines helped offset the overnight report, suggesting that phase one deal might be delayed until December and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a strong lift to the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
The optimistic remarks led to a sudden turnaround in the global risk sentiment and further collaborated towards driving flows towards perceived riskier currencies, like the Aussie, albeit the uptick lacked any strong follow-through.
The risk-on mood-led uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US Dollar and might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for now, amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.6900 round-figure mark before traders start positioning for any subsequent appreciating move back towards challenging the 0.6925-30 heavy supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.689
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.684
|Daily SMA50
|0.6807
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6908
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6868
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from lows on fresh trade optimism
EUR/USD has been recovering from the lows as China's commerce ministry expressed optimism about trade talks. Earlier, the common currency struggled with downbeat German data.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.
USD/JPY off the lows, still weaker around 108.75
Optimistic trade-related comments from China helped ease the latest uncertainty. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment weighed on the JPY's safe-haven status.
Gold slides to session low, around $1485 on China’s optimistic trade remarks
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to session lows, around the $1485 region, eroding a part of the previous session's positive move.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.