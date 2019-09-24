AUD/USD spikes above 0.6800 on RBA Governor Lowe's remarks

  • RBA's Lowe repeats further monetary easing may be required.
  • Lowe also sounds cautiously optimistic about the outlook to help AUD gather strength.
  • US Dollar Index stays in a tight range above 98.50.

The AUD/USD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged near 0.6770 and stayed in a consolidation phase before spiking above the 0.68 handle on the back of Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe's remarks. The pair, which rose to a session high of 0.6806, was last seen trading at 0.6790, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.

RBA's Lowe provides a boost to the Aussie

Although Lowe repeated that the RBA's board was prepared to ease the monetary policy further if needed to support growth and employment, he also noted the economy has reached a gentle turning point. "Expecting a modest pick-up in economic growth in the quarters ahead led by low rates, tax cuts, weaker AUD, government spending," Lowe added to weigh on rate cut expectations and helped the AUD gather strength.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from Australia in the remainder of the week and investors are likely to refrain from making large bets ahead of next week's RBA meeting.

On the other hand, after closing the day modestly higher on Monday, the US Dollar Index stays relatively calm today and was last seen up only 0.03% on the day at 98.64. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmon Fed's Manufacturing Index will be featured in the US economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6789
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.6774
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6805
Daily SMA50 0.6833
Daily SMA100 0.6891
Daily SMA200 0.7002
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6782
Previous Daily Low 0.6764
Previous Weekly High 0.6885
Previous Weekly Low 0.6759
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6747
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6782
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

