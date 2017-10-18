AUD/USD spiked 30 pips on knee jerk to positive Aussie jobs data

AUD/USD spiked 30 pips on knee jerk to positive Aussie jobs dataBy Ross J Burland
Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7868, up 0.28% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7873 and low at 0.7841.
AUD/USD has rallied 30 pips on the back of a promising Aussie jobs report.
Australia full-time job growth slows, unemployment rate drops in September
The monthly trend unemployment rate has decreased by 0.2 per cent over the past year to 5.5 per cent in September 2017, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today. This is the lowest rate seen since March 2013 and reflects the strength in employment growth over the past 12 months. "The trend unemployment rate had been hovering in the range of 5.6 to 5.8 per cent for almost two years, but has now dropped to a four year low of 5.5 per cent," the Chief Economist for the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said.
Jobs data as follows:
- Employment Change: 19.8K beat
- expected 15.0K, prior 54.2K
- Unemployment Rate: 5.5% beat
- expected 5.6%, prior 5.6%
- Full Time Employment Change: 6.1K
- prior was +40.1K
- Part Time Employment Change: 13.7K
- prior was +14.1K
- Participation Rate: 65.2%
AUD/USD levels
Above last week’s high at 0.7896 sits the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7975 which should cap, if reached according to analysts at Commerzbank. However, Jim Langlands, at FX Charts offered his preferred strategy for a fade: "The 4 hour charts still suggest that selling into strength seems to be the plan, looking for an eventual move toward 0.7800. The dailies still look positive though, so I suspect that we could well be confined to a choppy range today, again confined to 0.7800/0.7900. Sell AudUsd at 0.7880. SL at 0.7915, TP at 0.7700."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.