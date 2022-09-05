- AUD/USD is registering solid gains amidst a dismal market sentiment.
- Softer than estimated US employment figures pushed the Federal funds rate expectations lower than previously.
- Based on data, TDS Securities Analysts commented that the RBA might hike 50 bps.
The AUD/USD recovers some ground after recording fresh two-month lows during the last week, amid a negative market sentiment trading session, with US equities being closed in the observance of Labor day, while European stocks are trading in the red. Factors like Europe’s energy crisis, alongside high inflation, added to the risks of a global economy.
The AUD/USD opened the week near the session’s lows, around 0.6770s, but edged higher and exchanging hands around the 0.6800 figure at the time of writing.
Last Friday’s US employment report exceeded estimates, but downward revisions on the previous two months, easied expectations of a Federal Reserve 75 bps rate hike. Nonfarm Payrolls came at 315K vs. 298K estimated, while the unemployment rate was 3.7%. That said, Federal Funds futures lost 3.7 bps on Friday, to 63.9 bps to tightening, right in the middle of 50-75 bps.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index records decent gains of 0.16%, at 109.779, capped by a sour sentiment.
AUD/USD to edge higher on the RBA 50 bps hike expected
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hike rates by 50 bps as they continue to fight to tame inflation. Analysts at TD Securities forecast a 50 bps rate hike on the thesis that the labor market remains tight, a solid consumer spending, and price pressures spread wide.
“A 50bps hike is consistent with prior RBA hikes and in line with firm data outcomes. Of more importance is the language accompanying a 50bps hike. Does the RBA strengthen its language/resolve to get on top of inflation by removing ‘even keel’ or ‘path to achieve this balance is a narrow one and clouded in uncertainty’. Or does the RBA signal a more prolonged hiking cycle but highlights a step down in the pace of rate hikes? We favour the 2nd option.”
What to watch
Australia’s economic docket will feature the RBA’s monetary policy decision, alongside the Current Account Balance, Exports, and the Real GDP. The US calendar will feature Fed speakers with Cleveland President Loretta Mester on Wednesday and Jerome Powell’s speech on Thursday. Furthermore, unemployment claims for the week ending on September 2, alongside the S&P Global and ISM Services PMI, would be eyed by investors, looking for clues of how the US economy fares.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6800
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.6812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6942
|Daily SMA50
|0.6906
|Daily SMA100
|0.6998
|Daily SMA200
|0.7124
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6855
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6779
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.1450
GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.1400 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Meanwhile, the cautious market mood is providing a boost to the dollar ahead of Fed's Beige Book.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.