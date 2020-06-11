AUD/USD: Solid floor at 0.6857, eventual break of the December 2019 at 0.7032 – Credit Suisse

The aussie has been unable to take over the 0.7032 December 2019 high and while analysts at Credit Suisse see some near-term consolidation, AUD/USD should break the mentioned peak which would reinforce the trend change to the upside.
Read: AUD/USD to trade above 0.70 next week – Westpac
Key quotes
“AUD/USD remains in a near-term consolidation phase after reversing back below the December 2019 high at 0.7032 once again, as the market continues to unwind its overbought RSI momentum condition.”
“We look for price support and 13-day exponential average at 0.6857/56 to ideally floor the market to see a resumption of the upswing.”
“We see resistance at 0.6994, then 0.7032/41, ahead of 0.7063. An eventual break above here in due course would further reinforce the view of a broader change in trend to the upside, with resistance then seen initially at the July 2019 high and 78.6% retracement of the April 2019/March 2020 downfall at 0.7082/92.”
“A break below 0.6856 would see a minor top established and a move back to the 200-day average at 0.6666, where we expect to see a concerted effort to hold. A break beneath here though would the correction extend further, with support next at 0.6619/12.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.