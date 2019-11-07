AUD/USD sold-off again at 0.6915 despite trade optimism, RBA SoMP eyed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD fails to hold above 0.6900 once again on broad dollar strength.
  • The spot still clings to Thursday’s gains amid US-China trade deal hopes.
  • All eyes on RBA’s SoMP for the next leg higher in the Aussie ahead of US data.

The AUD/USD pair is seen consolidating the recent upsurge near the 0.69 handle in early dealings, with markets awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) for the next push higher.

RBA’s SoMP to bolster the doves?

With mixed trade lines having crossed the wires in the final hours of the American trading, the Aussie bulls turn cautious, failing to surpass the key 0.6915 resistance on multiple occasions.

Although the US officials confirmed the plan that the US will rollback the tariffs on China in the lead up to the Phase One deal signing, some White House sources reported that the rollback plan faces fierce internal opposition. These continue to keep any clarity elusive and hence, keep the gains in the higher-yielding AUD capped.

Further, the upside in the AUD/USD pair also remains limited by the ongoing broad-based US dollar buying, mainly fueled by the rally in the US Treasury yields across on the curve on rising trade deal hopes, as the positive correlation between the greenback and the US rates return.  

Amid trade-related developments, the spot now awaits the RBA’s SoMP, with any dovish hints likely to drag the Aussie further away from the 0.69 handle. However, the reaction could be limited, as US-China trade news will continue to remain the main market motor ahead of the US macro releases.

AUD/USD Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6896
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.6883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.684
Daily SMA50 0.6807
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6908
Previous Daily Low 0.6868
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6883
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6846
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Resting above 50-day MA support

EUR/USD: Resting above 50-day MA support

EUR/USD is currently holding above the 50-day average support at 1.1039 with the daily chart reporting a bearish bias. The bearish setup remains valid with the double top pattern calling a move below 1.10.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Dovish BOE hits Pound

GBP/USD: Dovish BOE hits Pound

The GBP/USD fell this Thursday to 1.2793, its lowest since Sept 24, as the BOE surprised with a dovish decision. MPC decided to leave it’s monetary policy unchanged, although two members voted for a rate cut. Carney concerned the risks of a global economic downturn.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Buyers lurk near 109.15 amid US-China trade deal hopes

USD/JPY: Buyers lurk near 109.15 amid US-China trade deal hopes

Fresh bids emerged near 109.15 levels, allowing a quick bounce in the USD/JPY pair in the opening hours of Friday’s Asian trading, as the overnight risk-on theme extends, in the wake of the US-China trade optimism.

USD/JPY News

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures