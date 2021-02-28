AUD/USD: Sober welcome to March around 0.7700 after biggest daily drop in a year

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD wavers around three-week low flashed on Friday.
  • RBA’s surprise bond purchase, upbeat US data portrayed heaviest decline since March 18, 2020.
  • China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI eased in February, Caixin PMI awaited.
  • Treasury yields, US stimulus headlines and month-start activity numbers will be the key.

AUD/USD gyrates near a three-week low, currently around 0.7710, as Asian traders prepare for the month-start moves during Monday. The aussie pair portrayed the heaviest daily slump since March 2020 on Friday as the RBA’s unscheduled bond purchases joined the US dollar’s notable strength on upbeat data and stimulus news.

In doing so, the AUD/USD prices pay a little to the recent data releases at home and abroad. Australia’s February month AiG Performance of Mfg Index rose from 55.3 to 58.8 whereas China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for the said month, published Sunday, eased below 51.3 prior to 50.6, the lowest in nine months.

Bears keep the reins on RBA action, greenback rally…

Although the early Friday RBA bond purchases initially had a sober reaction, the movement joined the US dollar strength afterwards to drag the AUD/USD to a three-week low. As the Aussie central bank was the first to surprise markets, global traders fear major central banks to copy the moves amid reflation fears.

Also weighing on the quote is the US dollar strength. The greenback gauge, US dollar index (DXY), marked the strongest run-up since May 2020 after the better-than-expected data at home propelled fears of the further run-up in inflation. On the same line was the passage of US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus by the House. The much-awaited relief bill is likely to pass through the Senate by March 14 and could offer extra strength to the greenback.

In addition to the data, central bank moves and stimulus update, the AUD/USD pair also reacted to the market’s fears and the slump in the US Treasury yields and risk-off mood.

Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmarks offered mixed closing by the end of February.

Looking forward, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI and Australia’s TD Securities Inflation for February will decorate the calendar in Asia. Though, major attention will be given to the stimulus news and treasury yields.

Technical analysis

Despite breaking a four-month-old support line, AUD/USD is yet to validate further downside by clearing 50-day EMA support near 0.7690. During the corrective pullback, the support-turned-resistance line near 0.7720 and 21-day EMA level of 0.7775 should be watched closely.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7712
Today Daily Change 17 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 0.7695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7753
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7501
Daily SMA200 0.7286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7884
Previous Daily Low 0.7692
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.781
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7564
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7437
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7822
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7949
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8015

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bearish feast despite Treasury yields retreated sharply

EUR/USD: Bearish feast despite Treasury yields retreated sharply

The American dollar finished the week with a firm note against its major rivals, with EUR/USD bottoming at 1.2061 and closing the week in the red a handful of pips above this last.  EUR/USD is technically bearish and poised to retest the February low at 1.1951.

EUR/USD News

Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months amid high Treasury yields

Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months amid high Treasury yields

Gold (XAU/USD) has been extending its downfall as elevated bond yields make the precious metal – which provides no returns – less attractive.

Gold news

S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing

S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing

An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!

Read more

Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses

Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses

Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.

Read more

US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data

US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures