- AUD/USD climbs above 0.6600, rallying 0.82% after Powell hints at upcoming Fed rate adjustments.
- ECB's resistance to early easing contrasts with Powell's openness to rate cuts based on inflation trends.
- US labor market shows resilience with steady unemployment claims; trade deficit widens more than expected.
The Australian Dollar rallied against the US Dollar in late trading on Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony before the US Congress. The AUD/USD trades above the 0.6600 figure, posting gains of 0.82% as investors look for the Fed’s first rate cut.
AUD/USD strengthens amid Fed’s rate cut speculations
The financial markets' narrative revolves around when the major central banks will cut rates. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) pushed back against easing in April, sticking to its data dependence and noted that it would have more data to assess the appropriate restrictiveness of monetary policy in June.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the US central bank stance, suggesting they would begin to cut borrowing costs at some point in the year. Nevertheless, he added that it would depend on the inflation path, moving sustainably towards the Fed’s 2% goal.
Regarding the labor market, which, according to Powell, remains robust, the number of Americans filling for unemployment claims rose by 217,000, unchanged from the previous week, an exceeded estimate of 215,000.
Other data showed that the US trade deficit widened from $-64.2 billion to $-67.4 billion, exceeding forecasts, according to the US Department of Commerce.
What to watch?
The Australian economic docket is empty. In the US, February’s Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to drop from 353K to 200K, in tune with the ongoing economic slowdown. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7%.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
the AUD/USD has risen more than 1.50% during the last two days, clearing key resistance levels on its way up. For a bullish continuation, buyers need to reclaim the January 5 low-turned resistance at 0.6640, ahead of challenging 0.6650. Further upside is seen at 0.6747, the January 5 high. On the other hand, if sellers push prices below 0.6600, look for a correction towards the confluence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at 0.6560/65.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
