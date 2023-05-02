AUD/USD soars above 0.6680 as RBA surprisingly elevates interest rate by 25 bps to 3.85%

- AUD/USD has jumped strongly above 0.6680 as RBA has hiked rates surprisingly by 25 bps to 3.85%.
- The RBA went for a hawkish interest rate policy despite consistently declining Australian inflation.
- The USD Index is expected to reclaim its immediate resistance of 102.20 a break above the same will gear for a firmer rally.
The AUD/USD pair has climbed swiftly above 0.6680 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked interest rates surprisingly by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%. The street was anticipating an unchanged interest rate policy.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe has hiked the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.85% despite the monthly Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) consistently declining from December. From a peak of 8.4%, the Australian CPI has already decelerated to 6.3% in March. Also, a further decline in inflationary pressures is expected as RBA policymakers are expecting a slowdown in the Australian economy.
Going forward, the Australian Dollar will dance to the tunes of Caixin Manufacturing PMI (April) data, which will release on Thursday. As per the consensus, the economic data is seen improving to 50.8 from the former release of 50.0. Expansionary Fiscal and monetary measures from the administration and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) respectively are supporting manufacturing activities and the overall demand.
It is worth noting that Australia is the leading trading partner of China and upbeat manufacturing activities will also support the Australian Dollar.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded after sensing support near 102.00. The USD Index is expected to reclaim its immediate resistance of 102.20 a break above the same will gear for a firmer rally. Anticipation of one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep the USD Index in the driving seat.
Apart from that, US ISM Services PMI (April) data will be keenly watched. As per the consensus, ISM Services PMI (April) is seen higher at 53.1 from the former release of 51.2. Also, New Orders Index is expected to jump to 57.0 vs. the prior release of 52.2.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6627
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6683
|Daily SMA50
|0.6692
|Daily SMA100
|0.6792
|Daily SMA200
|0.6735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
