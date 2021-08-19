- Risk-off market sentiment weighs on the Australian dollar.
- Increase of global covid infections, dampen market sentiment.
- FOMC ongoing taper talks, strengthen the US dollar.
The AUD/USD plunged on the day and reached a new low for the year at 0.7145. At the time of writing, price is 0.71522 down 1.09 % in the session.
The market is in a risk-off tone amid increasing global covid cases, and the unveiling of the FOMC last meeting minutes, which revealed taper talks conversations between Fed officials.
In Australia, the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the regional lockdown will be extended until August 28th, after recording a new daily high of 681 covid infections. In regards to the Fed minutes, few officials noted that a possible adjustment of slowing the pace of bond purchases, however, could not be soon. This gives us clues that bond tapering talks are occurring, however, the majority of the officials are in no rush, to start reducing purchases.
AUD/USD technical outlook
The AUD/USD trades at new lows for the year, at 0.7176.
The AUD/USD is at 0.7173 and headed lower. The moving averages are above 0.7400 with the shorter time-frame under the longer time-frame and with a falling slope. The downtrend gain speed. The pair tested October 28, 20 high at 0.7157 and jumped above 0.0.7170. However, the fresh low of the year is 0.7143. On its way down, the next support is the 0.7157/50 range, followed by 0.7100 then November’s 2, 2020 low at 0.6996.
RSI is 29.45 in oversold levels, while the Average True Range is 57 pips and leaning upwards.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.716
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00
|Today daily open
|0.7232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7355
|Daily SMA50
|0.7454
|Daily SMA100
|0.7592
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7271
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
