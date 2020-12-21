AUD/USD slumps below 0.7500 pressured by risk aversion

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is suffering heavy losses at the start of the week.
  • Sour market mood weighs on risk-sensitive AUD on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index jumps to 91.00 area ahead of the American session.

After spending the Asian trading hours in a tight range below 0.7600, the AUD/USD pair came under heavy bearish pressure in the early European session and dropped to its lowest level since December 10th at 0.7462. Although the pair staged a modest rebound in the last hours, it's still trading a little below 0.7500, losing 1.7% on a daily basis.

DXY starts the week on a strong footing

The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment at the start of the week is making it difficult for the risk-sensitive AUD to find demand. Earlier in the day, the New South Wales government announced that they confirmed some travellers returning from the UK were carrying the mutated form of the coronavirus.

Mirroring the flight to safety, major European equity indexes were down between 2.7% and 3.25% at the time of press and the S&P 500 Futures were losing more than 2%.

In the meantime, the safe-haven USD is attracting investors on Monday with the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbing higher toward 91.00 and erasing all of last week's losses. Moreover, the selling pressure surrounding European currencies, especially the GBP, amid a lack of progress in Brexit talks is providing an additional boost to the greenback.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will release the National Activity Index for November. In the early trading hours of the Asian session, November Retail Sales will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7496
Today Daily Change -0.0123
Today Daily Change % -1.61
Today daily open 0.7619
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.745
Daily SMA50 0.7286
Daily SMA100 0.7247
Daily SMA200 0.6929
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.763
Previous Daily Low 0.7582
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7601
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7591
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7563
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7544
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7639
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7658
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7686

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans

GBP/USD hit hard by new covid strain fears, bans

GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, off the lows but down over 250 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls under 1.22 amid virus fears, despite US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD falls under 1.22 amid virus fears, despite US fiscal stimulus

EUR/USD has fallen below 1.22 as fears of the rapidly transmitting coronavirus strain take hold of markets. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood.

EUR/USD News

Gold extends break above $1900 amid virus lockdowns, US stimulus deal

Gold extends break above $1900 amid virus lockdowns, US stimulus deal

Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session, having recaptured $1900 amid the agreement on a  US stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.

Gold news

Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed

Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed

The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.

Read more

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line

The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures