- On Monday, the AUD/USD recorded losses for the third straight trading session of 1.50%.
- A dismal market mood and China’s Covid-19 zero-tolerance policy are a headwind for the AUD/USD.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: To aim towards 0.6500, once AUD/USD bears break the 0.7000 figure.
The Australian dollar slumps towards near two-year lows levels, which were last seen in July 2020, below the 0.7000 threshold, amidst a dismal market mood. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6964.
The market mood remains negative, as shown by US equities recording substantial losses amidst a high US bond yield Treasury environment as traders question whether the Fed would be able to tackle inflation without spurring a recession. Alongside China’s continuing Covid0-19 crisis, which already hurt PMIs, and its exports added a pinch of salt to the already battered global economic slowdown. Also, the Ukraine-Russia jitters remained in the backdrop as market players await a resolution of the conflict.
Meanwhile, since the end of the last week, Fed speakers began to cross wires. On Monday, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he sees two or three 50-bps increases as a baseline but reiterated that he is open to adjusting. Bostic added that risks are two-sided, and the economy could go multiple ways. He said 75-bps rate hikes are not his baseline, but he’s not taking anything off the table. The Atlanta Fed Q2 GDPNow tracker reduced the expectations of US growth from 2.0% to 1.8%.
On the Australian side, Business and Consumer Confidence, Retail Sales, and RBA’s Bullock speech could shed some light regarding the Australian economy.
In the week ahead, the US economic docket would reveal on Tuesday, Retail Sales, followed by Wednesday’s inflation figures and Friday’s Consumer Sentiment. As global economic growth threatens to be disrupted by China’s Covid-19 zero-tolerance policy and central bank tightening, AUD/USD traders need to be aware of the previous-mentioned data.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is severely downward pressured and once broke below the 0.7000 figure, opened the door for further losses. In the MACD-histogram, albeit showing a positive divergence, the MACD-line aims lower, widening its distance from the signal line, further cementing the downward bias.
The AUD/USD first support would be June 2020 swing low at around 0.6776. Break below would expose the May 2020 swing highs around 0.6616. Once cleared, the next support would be 0.6500.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6964
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0110
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|0.7077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7256
|Daily SMA50
|0.7342
|Daily SMA100
|0.7261
|Daily SMA200
|0.7282
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7135
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7267
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7029
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes its advance and approaches 1.0600
EUR/USD is back up as the dollar recedes alongside government bond yields. Financial markets are all about risk´s perception and inflation. Wall Street pared its decline and aims to trim sharp losses, as yields are sharply down from early highs.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2300, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has lost its traction following a rebound to the 1.2400 area. The dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market environment in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Unbeatable dollar set to keep appreciating
Gold Price is down at the beginning of the week as risk aversion maintained the greenback on the winning path. The American currency appreciated ever since the day started amid a dismal market mood.
Shiba Inu price readies to rebound toward $0.000022
SHIB price is set to break its five-day losing streak as the US dollar is set to touch bottom and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points to the end of the downturn.
NIO downtrend continues, about to test year-to-date lows
NIO has opened the trading week the same way it finished the last one, by bears dominating price action and sinking the stock a bit lower down.