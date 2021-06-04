AUD/USD: Sluggish below 0.7700 as NFP anxiety dominates market mood

- AUD/USD consolidates the biggest drop in three weeks.
- Australia’s Home Loans slumped to -0.6%, Investment Lending for Home eased to 2.1% in April.
- Strong early signals for US NFP put a lid under the tapering woes, backed by the reflation woes and Fed’s action.
- Receding covid cases at home battle virus variant fears and fiscal relief chatters.
AUD/USD remains inside a 20-pips trading range while licking the previous day’s wounds, up 0.08% around 0.7655 by the press time of early Friday. The Aussie pair dropped the most since mid-May after strong US data and the Federal Reserve (Fed) actions amplified tapering woes.
Recently weighing on the quote is the downbeat Australian housing data. Aussie Home Loans dropped 0.6% versus the previous jump of 3.3% whereas Investment Lending for Homes recedes to 2.1% growth compared to the prior rally of 12.7%.
It’s worth noting that a mixed play of the receding coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria, coupled with the fears of a covid strain, joins Aussie fiscal relief chatters exert downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices during the quiet session. Additionally, the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and increasing odds of the Fed’s tapering, backed by strong early signals and recent trimming of a support measure used throughout the pandemic, also weigh on the AUD/USD, due to its risk barometer status.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields wobble around 1.62% while S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s losses to drop 0.20% by the press time.
Given the lack of major catalysts and the pre-NFP anxiety, AUD/USD may remain sidelined. In addition to the US jobs report for May, Fed Chair Powell’s speech will also be the key event to follow for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD remains vulnerable to test the 0.7535-30 support zone, comprising 200-day SMA and yearly bottom amid sustained downside break of 50-day SMA and a horizontal area around 0.7675. Also acting as an upside barrier is 50-day SMA near 0.7720.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7662
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.7652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7757
|Daily SMA50
|0.7721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7797
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7677
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stays on the way to mid 1.2000s
EUR/USD stabilizes after the heaviest drop in five weeks. The currency major pair dropped the most since April’s end the previous day, not to forget breaking an ascending support line from March 31, amid broad US dollar strength.
GBP/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000
GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.4100 amid Friday’s quiet Asian session. The Cable dropped the most since May 19 the previous day while conquering 21-day and an ascending support line, now resistance, from May 13.
GBP/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000
GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.4100 amid Friday’s quiet Asian session. The Cable dropped the most since May 19 the previous day while conquering 21-day and an ascending support line, now resistance, from May 13.
XAU/USD bears target $1,857 after big crash
The Confluence Detector shows the precious metal may fall to $1,857 and is capped at $1,878. Gold prices pull back as traders book profits. This is not the breakout gold bulls were hoping for – after "hugging" the $1,900 level for long sessions, XAU/USD broke sharply to the downside.
Three reasons why XRP price could rally to $3.30
XRP price volatility tested the legal uncertainty price range in May, but it rebounded quickly and convincingly. Ripple has clarified price structure with a cup-with-high-handle base on the four-hour chart, providing the first precise, actionable price level for bullish investors.