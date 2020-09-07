AUD/USD: Sluggish below 0.7300, shrugs off upbeat China trade numbers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD remains directionless even as China’s August month trade numbers mark a surge in the Exports, Trade Balance.
  • A light calendar elsewhere, Sino-American tension and the US off restrict market moves in Asia.
  • Calls of RBA’s action increase following the first recession in almost 30 years.

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7280/85 during the early Monday’s trading. The aussie pair stays modestly changed although China’s August month trade numbers came out better than forecast. The reason could be traced from risk reset and a light calendar in Asia, not to forget the US holiday.

Surge in Exports widens China’s Trade Balance…

Despite China’s economic and political tussle with the US, India and Australia, the dragon nation’s trade numbers managed to defy any disappointment. The latest readings in terms of on-shore Yuan (CNY) suggest that the Trade Balance came in at CNY416.59 billion versus CNY196.21 billion expected and CNY442.23 billion last. Further details suggest, exports came in at +11.6% vs.+2.1% expected and +10.4% last while imports arrived at -0.5% vs. -0.7% expected and +1.6% prior.

On the contrary, the US-China tension joins a light calendar day to weigh on the quote. Recently, China warned the Trump administration after American blacklisted Beijing SMIC. Additionally, fears of hard Brexit and the US dollar strength are other catalysts that restrict the Aussie pair’s latest moves.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures and Japan’s Nikkei 225 drop around 0.15% by the press time while Australia’s ASX 200 clings to the day’s open of 5,925 as we write.

Looking forward, the Labor Day holiday in the US will restrict the market’s moves but odds of American stimulus have gained after Friday’s upbeat 3employment numbers, which in turn can weigh on the quote. Also, Australia’s downbeat GDP has pushed several key banks, as well as economists, to call out RBA’s rate cut. While identifying the same, Bloomberg recently said, “Australia’s central bank will boost its bond-buying program or cut interest rates to help revive the economy from its first recession in almost 30 years, a survey showed.”

Technical analysis

Unless breaking an ascending trend line from late-July, around 0.7210, buyers can keep 0.7300 and 0.7340 on their radars.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7284
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.7282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7231
Daily SMA50 0.7121
Daily SMA100 0.6887
Daily SMA200 0.6746
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7299
Previous Daily Low 0.7222
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7269
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7251
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7236
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.719
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7159
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7314
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7345
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7391

 

 

