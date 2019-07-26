AUD/USD slips farther below mid-0.6900s, over 2-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD stands tall near multi-week tops and continues exerting some pressure.
  • RBA rate cut speculations do little to lend any support or stall the ongoing slide.
  • Traders now look forward to the US Q2 GDP growth figures for a fresh impetus.

The Aussie remained on the defensive against its American counterpart, with the AUD/USD pair slipping below mid-0.6900s to hit over two-week lows in the last hour.

The pair extended its recent pullback from near three-month tops and remained under some selling pressure for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday amid the ongoing US Dollar bullish run to multi-week tops. 

Thursday's upbeat US durable goods orders data reaffirmed expectations that the Fed is unlikely to deliver a 50 bps rate cut in July, which triggered a sharp up-move in the US bond yields and underpinned the greenback.

Adding to this, rising speculations that the RBA will move to cut interest rates soon sent yields on Australia's 10-year government bond to a record low on Friday and continued affecting negatively on the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, the China-proxy Australian Dollar failed to gain any respite from and seemed unaffected by the fact that top US negotiators are set to meet their Chinese counterparts to resume in-person trade talks on July 30-August 1.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or continues drifting lower as the focus now shifts to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of advance US Q2 GDP print.

The US economic growth is expected to have decelerated to 1.8% annualized pace during the second quarter of 2019 Any positive surprise will be enough to provide a fresh lift to the USD and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6939
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.6951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7
Daily SMA50 0.6958
Daily SMA100 0.7015
Daily SMA200 0.7088
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6985
Previous Daily Low 0.6942
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6969
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6891
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6977
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7002
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.702

 

 

