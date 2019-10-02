AUD/USD slips below 0.6700 handle, eyeing multi-year lows set on Tuesday

- The overnight dismal US data-led bounce lacked any strong follow-through buying.
- Tuesday’s dovish RBA statement largely offset the recent US-China trade optimism.
- A pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the Asian session uptick and dropped to fresh session lows, just below the 0.6700 handle in the last hour.
The pair initially ticked higher and built on the previous session's rebound from multi-year lows, supported by an intraday turnaround in the market sentiment surrounding the US Dollar following the disappointing release of US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Bulls lacked any strong conviction
In fact, the index recorded its worst reading since June 2009 and forced investors to start pricing in a higher probability of yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October, which weighed heavily on the Greenback and prompted some short-covering move.
However, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped the USD to stabilize a bit on Wednesday. This coupled with deteriorating the risk sentiment, amid fears of a global economic slowdown, further capped any strong gains for perceived riskier currencies - like the Aussie.
Given that the RBA on Tuesday showed readiness to ease further and the fact that recent optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute had failed to provide any meaningful impetus, the pair remains vulnerable to weaken further in the near-term.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ADP report on private-sector employment details - might influence market expectations for the official monthly jobs report and produce some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.68
|Daily SMA100
|0.6878
|Daily SMA200
|0.6992
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates recovery amid worries about the US economy
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, holding onto gains as the dollar remains pressured. Weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and disappointing auto sales weigh on the dollar. Odds of a rate cut have risen.
GBP/USD loses ground ahead of Boris Johnson's Brexit speech
GBP/USD is pressured below 1.23 amid elevated volatility due to Brexit uncertainty. PM Johnson is set to deliver a speech detailing his Brexit plan which the EU may reject. Construction PMI missed with 43.3.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed on recession fears, Boris Johnson set to reveal Brexit ultimatum, more NFP hints
Concerns about the health of the US economy continue weighing on the US dollar. US auto sales may have slipped by some 12% after several carmakers reported double-digit drops.