AUD/USD slides towards 0.7050 amid imminent Nov RBA rate cut, USD strength

- AUD/USD sold-off, as Nov RBA rate cut almost a done deal.
- US dollar buying strengthens as risk-off mood intensifies.
- Traders eye US jobless claims, Wall Street open and stimulus news.
The selling pressure around the AUD/USD pair accelerated in the European session, knocking -off the rates to the lowest levels in two weeks near 0.7070.
The latest leg down in the spot can be mainly attributed to strengthening demand for the US dollar as a safe harbor, as the risk-off mood intensifies, reflective of the 3% sell-off in the European stocks. Fading US fiscal stimulus hopes combined with fresh restrictions imposed in Spain and France to contain the coronavirus spread spur risk-aversion.
The aussie also remains weighed down by the dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, which bolstered expectations of a rate cut as soon as in November. Additionally, an uptick in the Australian unemployment rate to 6.9% in September exacerbated the pain in the aussie, as the OZ nation’s labor market recovery slowed
The persistent factory-gate inflation in China further disappointed the AUD bulls, as attention now shifts towards the US weekly jobless claims and sentiment on Wall Street for near-term trading opportunities in the major.
AUD/USD: Technical outlook
The sell-off transpired also on the back of a technical breakdown on the four-hour chart. The price breached the critical rising trendline support at 0.7163, opening floors towards the 0.7050 levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is deep into the oversold territory, suggesting that a bounce back towards the 0.7100 level cannot be ruled before it resumes its downtrend.
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7070
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.28
|Today daily open
|0.7162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7161
|Daily SMA50
|0.7209
|Daily SMA100
|0.7089
|Daily SMA200
|0.6787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7192
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7152
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.