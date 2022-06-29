- AUD/USD lost ground for the third successive day and dropped to a two-week low on Wednesday.
- Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and drove flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie.
- Sliding US bond yields capped the USD and might help limit losses ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed some selling for the third successive day on Wednesday and dropped to a two-week low, around the 0.6865 region during the early part of the European session.
The worsening global economic outlook continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets. This overshadowed upbeat Australian Retail Sales data and continued acting as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.
On the other hand, the US dollar drew some support from the overnight hawkish remarks by New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco’s Mary Daly, which lifted bets for aggressive Fed rate hikes. This was seen as another factor that exerted pressure on the AUD/USD pair lower.
Market participants, however, remain divided about the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed amid growing recession fears. This, along with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, capped the USD and might help limit deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair.
Traders also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets and preferred to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the ECB forum in Sintra. Powell's comments would be scrutinized for clues about the Fed's policy outlook, which would provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, some follow-through slide to mid-0.6800s, en-route the YTD low touched in May, remains a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6883
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7037
|Daily SMA50
|0.7072
|Daily SMA100
|0.7208
|Daily SMA200
|0.7229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6965
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6903
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0450 as dollar gathers strength
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt after mixed inflation data from the euro area, the EUR/USD pair turned south and declined below 1.0450. The broad-based dollar strength ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI weighs heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD drops two fresh multi-week lows below 1.2050
GBP/USD has extended its slide and declined below 1.2050 during the European session on Friday. Ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar Index clings to gains above 105.00, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold falls to weakest level since January below $1,790
Gold prolonged this week's bearish trend and witnessed heavy follow-through selling on Friday, marking the fifth successive day of a negative move. Ahead of US data releases, XAU/USD touched its lowest level since late January below $1,790.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!