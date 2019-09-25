AUD/USD slides to session lows, erases a major part of Tuesday’s positive move

By Haresh Menghani
  • Recovering US bond yields underpinned the USD demand and exerted some fresh pressure.
  • Positive trade-related developments did little to lend any support to the China-proxy Aussie.
  • Traders now look forward to speeches by influential FOMC members for a fresh impetus.

The AUD/USD pair extended its intraday downfall and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.6775 region in the last hour, eroding a major part of the previous session's positive move.
 
Despite encouraging trade-related developments, the pair met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and snapped two consecutive days of a modest uptick amid renewed US Dollar buying interest. As investors looked past Tuesday's disappointing release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure on the major.

Renewed trade optimism fails to impress bulls

Meanwhile, bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the overnight report that an impeachment inquiry will be started against US President Donald Trump. Even the latest trade headlines, wherein China was said to plan to buy more US farm products as a goodwill gesture ahead of the upcoming high-level trade talks in early-October, did little to lend any support or ease pressure around the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
 
Moving ahead, there isn’t any major market-moving US economic data due for release on Wednesday and hence, traders might now take cues from scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members – Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Kansas City Fed President Esther George – in order to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6779
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.6799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6807
Daily SMA50 0.6829
Daily SMA100 0.6889
Daily SMA200 0.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6806
Previous Daily Low 0.6764
Previous Weekly High 0.6885
Previous Weekly Low 0.6759
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.678
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6748
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6832
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6857

 

 

