- A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday.
- The upbeat US economic outlook, a softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven USD.
- Sliding US bond yields capped the USD upside and helped limit losses for the major, for now.
The AUD/USD pair fell around 40 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7625-20 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the post-RBA uptick to one-week tops and faced rejection near the 0.7660-65 supply zone amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. The AUD/USD pair did get a minor lift earlier this Tuesday after the RBA left the cash rate unchanged at 0.1% and sounded a bit optimistic in the accompanying policy statement.
The supporting factor was offset by the emergence of some buying around the USD, which remained well supported by the upbeat US economic outlook. Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the Biden administration's infrastructure spending plan.
Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the US equity futures further benefitted the safe-haven USD and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. That said, the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields capped the upside for the USD and helped limit any further losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade has been fueling speculations about an uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. This should limit any meaningful slide in the US bond yields and further underpin the greenback, supporting prospects for a further near-term weakness for the AUD/USD pair.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities ahead of the key release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.7644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7683
|Daily SMA50
|0.7718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7641
|Daily SMA200
|0.7396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7661
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7571
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, US JOLTS and covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
Gold: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot
A combination of factors pushed gold to two-week tops on Tuesday. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A softer risk tone further drove flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.