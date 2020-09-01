AUD/USD slides to fresh daily low of 0.7360 as USD recovery picks up steam

- AUD/USD dropped into negative territory during American session.
- US Dollar Index extended its rebound above 92.30.
- Focus shifts to second-quarter GDP data from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair climbed above 0.7400 earlier in the day and touched its highest level in two years at 0.7414 but reversed its direction during the American session. With the greenback gathering strength against its major rivals, the pair slumped to a daily low of 0.7360 in the last hour. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.08% on the day at 0.7368.
The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the first day of the week with modest losses but continued to push lower after breaking below 92.00. However, the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helped the DXY gain traction. At the moment, the index is up 0.15% on the day at 92.30.
The ISM's monthly report showed that the Manufacturing PMI improved to its best level since early 2019 at 56 in August. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 54.5 and showed that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a strong pace.
Eyes on Australian GDP report
In the early Asian session on Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the second-quarter GDP data. The market consensus points out to a contraction of 6% on a quarterly basis.
A worse-than-expected reading could cause investors to price a more dovish monetary policy outlook and cause AUD/USD to continue to remain on the back foot. On the other hand, a positive print could help the pair stay resilient but additional gains beyond 0.7400 don't seem likely in the near-term given the overbought conditions.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7371
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7205
|Daily SMA50
|0.7087
|Daily SMA100
|0.6849
|Daily SMA200
|0.6736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7416
|Previous Daily Low
|0.734
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7338
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7491
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after testing the critical 1.2000 level
Profit-taking continues on the back of upbeat US data. EUR/USD is down from 1.2011 and about to pierce the 1.1900 mark, although the long-term bullish potential remains intact.
GBP/USD retreats further, falls below 1.3400
After hitting 1.3485, a fresh yearly high, GBP/USD turned south amid upbeat US data backed a corrective advance in the extremely oversold greenback.
XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed
US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve. Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Ready for a bull run in the cryptomarket?
Ethereum shows a pattern comparable to the one seen in 2017 prior to the bullish outburst. Bitcoin is lagging behind but could catch up in the next sessions. Ripple follows the market and leaves behind the passivity of previous months.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.