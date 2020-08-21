AUD/USD slides to 0.7170 area ahead of US PMI data

- AUD/USD lost its traction after staying around 0.7200.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 93.00.
- US Existing Home Sales, Manufacturing and Services PMI coming up next.
The AUD/USD posted small daily gains on Thursday and stayed relatively quiet around 0.7200 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. With the greenback gathering strength ahead of the American session, the pair lost its traction and dropped to a daily low of 0.7171. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.18% on the day at 0.7176.
USD stays strong ahead of mid-tier US data
The data from Australia showed that Retail Sales in July expanded by 3.3%. However, the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI slumped from 58.2 in July to 48.1 in August's preliminary reading and made it difficult for the AUD to find demand.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is posting modest gains above 93.00 despite falling US Treasury bond yields on Friday. In the second half of the day, Existing Home Sales and the IHS Markit's Manufacturing and Services PMI data will be featured in the US economic docket.
Investors expect the preliminary Manufacturing PMI to improve to 51.9 in August from 50.9 in July and show an ongoing expansion in the sector's economic activity at a stronger pace. A better-than-expected reading could trigger a rebound in the US T-bond yields and help the greenback finish the week on a strong footing while keeping the bearish pressure on AUD/USD intact.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7175
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.717
|Daily SMA50
|0.7035
|Daily SMA100
|0.6777
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7203
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7134
|Previous Weekly High
|0.719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7108
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.