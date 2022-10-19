- AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, print the first daily loss in three.
- Market sentiment roils as economic calendar gets active.
- Four-month high covid numbers from China, hawkish Fed bets favor bears.
- Risk catalysts are important ahead of Thursday’s Aussie jobs report.
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.6300 as markets fade the previous risk-on mood during early Wednesday in Europe. Also exerting downside pressure on the risk-barometer pair could be the firmer US Treasury yields and anxiety ahead of Thursday’s Australian employment data for September.
The US 10-year Treasury yields added six basis points (bps) near 4.06% mark at the latest. In doing so, the US bond coupons rush towards the 14-year high marked earlier in the week amid hawkish Fedspeak and mixed US data.
Earlier in the day, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said, “Until I see some compelling evidence that core inflation has at least peaked, not ready to declare a pause in rate hikes.” With this, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals that markets are pricing in a nearly 95% chance of the Fed’s 75 rate hike in November. That said, US Industrial Production for September improved but the NAHB Housing Market Index for October dropped, respectively around 0.4% MoM and 38 versus the market expectations of 0.1% and 43 in that order.
Other than the Fed-linked catalysts, increasing covid woes in China and the market’s rush towards risk-safety amid higher inflation data from the major economies, recently by the UK, also propel the US Treasury yields and weigh on the AUD/USD prices.
Additionally, Russia’s strong fight in Ukraine joins the political pessimism in the UK to exert additional downside pressure on the market’s previously positive mood and favor the Aussie pair sellers.
It should be noted, however, that the firmer equities and cautious mood ahead of Thursday’s Australia jobs report for September put a floor under the AUD/USD prices. That said, the headline Aussie Employment Change is expected to ease to 25K versus 33.5K prior while the Unemployment Rate may remain unchanged at 3.5%. Should the scheduled Aussie job numbers match downbeat forecasts, the recently mixed comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could push back the hawks and please sellers.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond the 10-DMA hurdle around 0.6300 keeps the AUD/USD bears hopeful inside a six-week-old bearish channel, currently between 0.6345 and 0.6090.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6294
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6417
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6817
|Daily SMA200
|0.7024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.634
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A mixed market mood and the US dollar rebound are weighing on the pair.
USD/JPY hits 149.50, awaits Japanese intervention
USD/JPY is extending its strong bullish run to the highest level since August 1990 near 149.50. The Fed-BoJ policy contrast and decent USD strength weigh on the pair. Speculations persist that Japanese authorities will intervene again, as the pair closes in on the 150.00 trigger point.
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9800 ahead of EU inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot amid cautious optimism and the resurgent US dollar. Hawkish ECB expectations fail to lure EUR buyers amid surging US Treasury yields. Focus shifts to the Eurozone final inflation and US housing data.
Gold: $1,640 support caves in amid firmer yields
Gold price extends the downside, as the key $1,640 support caves in the European session on Wednesday. The precious metal justifies the US dollar’s latest upswing alongside higher Treasury yields amid a sluggish session and light calendar.
Where inflation stands and what to expect, overview of 8 major currencies Premium
Five out of eight major currencies face inflation reports this week. With accelerating costs and rising rates, every publication makes a difference to currencies. Here is the state of inflation and currencies in a busy week.