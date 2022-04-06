  • AUD/USD dips on poor Chinese Services data, weighed by USD.
  • The US dollar was firm overnight on the back of hawkish Fed expectations. 

At 0.7565, AUD/USD is losing 0.17% after falling to a low of 0.7561 from a high of 0.7593, recently falling on the back of China's Caixin services PMI for March that came in at 42.0 vs. 53.0 expected and 50.2 last, showing that the country’s services activity contracted on coronavirus outbreak-induced lockdown measures. 

The data has weighed on the currency that was already under pressure from a strong US dollar despite the hawkish switch-up at the Reserve Bank of Australia. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spoke and talked about potential aggressive actions by the Fed in anticipation of hawkish minutes tomorrow. As a consequence, the US Treasury yields surged to multi-year highs and the DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs a basket of currencies, ran up to test 99.50 to print a fresh high for 2022 at 99.493. 

Looking ahead to the day, the Fed March meeting will be released. 'The FOMC pull no hawkish punches in its policy guidance, with Chair Powell also hinting further information about QT plans will be provided in the minutes (possibly including caps details). We continue to expect an official QT announcement at the May FOMC meeting,'' analysts at TD Securities said. 

As for the RBA, it gave a hint yesterday that it ''might have to raise rates from 0.1% in the face of global inflation, booming Aussie commodity exports, and such ridiculous building approvals and house-price data that either the economy is on fire, or the credibility of the Australian Bureau of Statistics is in tatters,'' analysts at Rabobank said.

''The Aussie 10-year yield now stands at 2.93%, up from 0.61% back in 2020, while 2s, nearer to the lifeblood of the Aussie economy, mortgage debt, is at 2.04%, again nearly all the way back to the 2018 levels prevailing before the RBA started to cut rates.''

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7568
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.7577
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7422
Daily SMA50 0.7277
Daily SMA100 0.7231
Daily SMA200 0.7298
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7662
Previous Daily Low 0.7535
Previous Weekly High 0.7541
Previous Weekly Low 0.7455
Previous Monthly High 0.7541
Previous Monthly Low 0.7165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.752
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7464
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7393
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7647
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7718
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7774

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains offered near 0.7575 on risk-aversion, awful Chinese PMI

AUD/USD remains offered near 0.7575 on risk-aversion, awful Chinese PMI

AUD/USD is holding the lower ground near 0.7575, undermined by the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis-driven risk-off market profile. A big slump in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI adds to the weight on the AUD. The safe-haven US dollar trades firmer ahead of the Fed minutes. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: 1.0900 giving way although bulls eye correction to 1.0950

EUR/USD: 1.0900 giving way although bulls eye correction to 1.0950

EUR/USD bears are in control but the bulls are putting up a fight. EUR/USD is under pressure but has stalled just below 1.0900 on the offer. This gives rise to the prospect of a significant correction of the hourly bearish impulse where bears could be attracted to the discount.

EUR/USD News

Gold remains stuck in a sideways range

Gold remains stuck in a sideways range

The gold price was a touch lower as the US dollar weighed. The greenback hit its highest level in nearly two years as measured by the DXY index vs. a basket of other currencies. Gold holds in a tight range and awaits a catalyst.

Gold News

Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12

Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12

Zilliqa price has not displayed any bullish signals yet. Traders should consider waiting for more price action. Zilliqa price has made an impulsive move to the downside, warranting traders to be patient before forecasting new all-time highs are to be made.

Read more

US Purchasing Managers’ Indexes hint at an economic slowdown, credit markets demur Premium

US Purchasing Managers’ Indexes hint at an economic slowdown, credit markets demur

Economic turning points are often hard to see. Credit market inflections are much more dramatic. Case in point are the March Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) for the service sector and the surge in US Treasury yields on Tuesday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures