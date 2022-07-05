- AUD/USD came under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday despite a 50 bps rate hike by the RBA.
- The recent fall in commodity prices, recession fears continued weighing on the risk-sensitive aussie.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets lifted the USD to a fresh 20-year high and added to the selling bias.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight recovery gains and met with a fresh supply in the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark on Tuesday. The intraday selling pressure dragged spot prices closer to the YTD low, around the 0.6780 region heading into the North American session.
The Australian dollar weakened broadly after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as was anticipated, hiked its key interest rate by 50 bps to 1.35% - the highest since May 2019. This marked the third successive month of a rate increase, though did little to impress bullish traders and was largely overshadowed by the worsening global economic outlook.
Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions would pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 outbreak in China have been fueling recession fears. This led to a further decline in commodity prices and weighed on the resources-linked aussie.
This, along with the emergence of aggressive US dollar buying, exerted additional downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the USD shot to a fresh 20-year peak and continued drawing support from the prospects for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback.
The latest leg down validates the recent bearish breakdown and supports prospects for an extension of the recent depreciating move. Some follow-through selling below the YTD low, around the 0.6765 region touched last Friday, will reaffirm the negative outlook and drag the AUD/USD pair towards testing the next relevant support near the 0.6700 mark.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Factory Orders data. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamic and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain on Wednesday's release of the FOMC minutes and the US monthly jobs report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6778
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|0.6865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6968
|Daily SMA50
|0.7036
|Daily SMA100
|0.7197
|Daily SMA200
|0.7221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6792
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 20-year low below 1.0300 on growing recession fears
EUR/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.0300, hitting the lowest level since November 2002. Mounting recession fears dent risk appetite and boost the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Upbeat Eurozone final Services PMIs fail to inspire. US data awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2000 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.2000 during the European training hours. The greenback finds demand as a safe haven and continues to outperform its rivals on Tuesday with the US Dollar Index rising above 106.00 for the first time in nearly two decades.
Gold continues to push lower, tests $1,800
Gold has continued to edge lower toward $1,800 ahead of the American session. Renewed dollar strength amid growing recession fears weigh on XAU/USD on Tuesday but the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory, helping gold limit its losses.
The ugly truth behind the recent Bitcoin price recovery
Bitcoin price recovers almost 5% at the start of the week. BTC prices could fool traders as the recovery happened with the US markets closed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!