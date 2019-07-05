AUD/USD slides farther below 0.70 handle, turns lower for the week

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The US economy added 224K new jobs in June, surpassing estimates by a big margin.
  • The USD rallied across the board as investors scaled back aggressive Fed rate cut bets.

The AUD/USD pair finally broke down of its 24-hour-old consolidative trading range and slipped farter below the key 0.7000 psychological mark in the post-NFP trading action. 

After yesterday's intraday pullback from near two-month tops, the pair remained under some selling pressure through the early half of Friday's trading session and was being weighed down by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand.

The already stronger greenback got an additional boost after the headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 224K new jobs in June, surpassing even the most optimistic estimates and three times more than the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 72K.

Meanwhile, an unexpected uptick in the US unemployment rate to 3.7% from 3.6% previous and mostly stable wage growth data as against a modest rise anticipated was largely offset by the upbeat reading and forced investors to scale back expectations for aggressive Fed rate cut in July.

The odds for 50bps rate cut in July plunged to 11% from 27% before the release and triggered a fresh leg of an upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually provided a goodish lift to the greenback and led to the pair's sudden drop of around 25-30 pips over the past hour or so.

With today's slide, the pair has now turned lower for the week and seems all set to snap two consecutive weeks of positive closing. The focus now shifts to the resumption of the US-China trade negotiations, which should continue to play a key role in influencing sentiment surrounding the China-proxy Australian Dollar.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6994
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.7021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6931
Daily SMA50 0.6979
Daily SMA100 0.7044
Daily SMA200 0.7109
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7049
Previous Daily Low 0.7014
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6926
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7007
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6973
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7042
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7063
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7076

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

