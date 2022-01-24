AUD/USD slides below mid-0.7100s, over two-week low amid weaker risk tone/stronger USD

- AUD/USD witnessed some selling for the second straight day and dropped to over a two-week low.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and turned out to be a key factor exerting pressure.
- A generally weaker risk tone also contributed to drive flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dropped to over a two-week low, further below mid0.7100s in the last hour.
The pair extended last seek's rejection slide from the 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive day on Monday. The US dollar continued drawing some support from expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor dragging the AUD/USD pair lower.
The markets seem convinced about an eventual Fed lift-off in March and have been pricing in a total of four hikes in 2022. This has been fueling concerns that rising borrowing costs could dent the earnings outlook for companies. This, along with escalating geopolitical tensions, weighed on investors' sentiment and further collaborated to drive flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling below a short-term ascending trend-line support, around the 0.7200 mark, which was broken on Friday. The subsequent downfall might already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a slide towards testing the next relevant support, around the 0.7100 mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain on the outcome of the FOMC meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7142
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.722
|Daily SMA50
|0.7192
|Daily SMA100
|0.7278
|Daily SMA200
|0.7413
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7233
|Previous Daily Low
|0.717
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7194
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7216
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
