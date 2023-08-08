AUD/USD slides below mid-0.6500s, fresh daily low amid renewed USD buying

Share:

AUD/USD meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and is pressured by a modest USD strength.

Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed lend support to the buck for the second successive day.

A positive risk tone could cap the safe-haven USD and limit losses for the risk-sensitive Aussie.

The AUD/USD pair comes under some selling pressure during the Asian session on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, further below mid-0.6500s in the last hour, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The US Dollar (USD) ticks higher for the second successive day in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance. The bets were reaffirmed by the closely-watched US jobs report, which pointed to continued tightness in the labour market and raised hopes for a soft economic landing. Adding to this, Fed officials said on Monday that additional interest rate hikes are likely as inflation remains persistently high. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, act as a tailwind for the buck and exert some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the safe-haven Greenback and could lend some support to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish outlook, indicating that interest rates may still need to go higher, might further contribute to limiting deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of this week's release of the latest consumer inflation figures from China and the US, due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's recent bounce from the 0.6515 area, or a two-month low has run its course. Hence, a sustained break below the 0.6500 psychological mark is needed to support prospects for the resumption of a three-week-old downtrend. Traders now look forward to the US Trade Balance data, which, along with Fedspeaks, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might further contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the major.

