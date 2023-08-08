AUD/USD slides below mid-0.6500s, fresh daily low amid renewed USD buying

- AUD/USD meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and is pressured by a modest USD strength.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed lend support to the buck for the second successive day.
- A positive risk tone could cap the safe-haven USD and limit losses for the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair comes under some selling pressure during the Asian session on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, further below mid-0.6500s in the last hour, snapping a three-day winning streak.
The US Dollar (USD) ticks higher for the second successive day in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance. The bets were reaffirmed by the closely-watched US jobs report, which pointed to continued tightness in the labour market and raised hopes for a soft economic landing. Adding to this, Fed officials said on Monday that additional interest rate hikes are likely as inflation remains persistently high. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, act as a tailwind for the buck and exert some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the safe-haven Greenback and could lend some support to the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD). Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish outlook, indicating that interest rates may still need to go higher, might further contribute to limiting deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of this week's release of the latest consumer inflation figures from China and the US, due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's recent bounce from the 0.6515 area, or a two-month low has run its course. Hence, a sustained break below the 0.6500 psychological mark is needed to support prospects for the resumption of a three-week-old downtrend. Traders now look forward to the US Trade Balance data, which, along with Fedspeaks, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might further contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.6574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6716
|Daily SMA50
|0.6702
|Daily SMA100
|0.6688
|Daily SMA200
|0.6734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6593
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.663
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6500 after mixed China's trade data
AUD/USD is trading under decent selling pressure, eyeing 0.6500 early Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar strength, in the face of hawkish Fed commentary and a negative shift in the market sentiment. Australian sentiment and mixed Chinese trade data fail to impress the Aussie.
USD/JPY recaptures 143.00 amid fresh US Dollar buying
USD/JPY is extending gains beyond 143.00, building on the previous day's goodish rebound from mid-141.00s early Tuesday. The pair benefits from souring risk sentiment-driven broad US Dollar demand and mixed Japanese data.
Gold drops back closer to $1,930 level amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $1,931 area during the Asian session. The XAU/USD, however, manages to hold above a three-and-half-week low touched last Friday.
Upcoming $525 million worth of token unlocks may leave late sellers behind
Token unlocks events in the cryptocurrency realm tend to trigger panic selling, particularly when traders or investors (or both) anticipate a drop in prices. The reverse is true for bull markets, as crypto prices are steered by a progressive demand surge.
Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week
The week ahead has plenty to look forward to for investors, as the earnings season continues on and a range of highly anticipated inflation data becomes available from the likes of China and the US among others.