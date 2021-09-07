AUD/USD slides below 0.7400 mark amid broad-based USD strength

- The RBA’s decision on Tuesday to extend bond purchases weighed on the Australian dollar.
- Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around AUD/USD.
- Sustained weakness below the 0.7400 mark might have set the stage for further weakness.
The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, further below the 0.7400 mark in the last hour.
The pair edged higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday moved ahead with the plan to taper its bond-buying to A$4 billion a week. However, an extension of the purchase period from November 2021 to February 2022 disappointed market participants. This, in turn, weighed on the Australian dollar and prompted some fresh selling around the AUD/USD pair.
On the other hand, a strong follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the US dollar to recover further from one-month lows touched in reaction to dismal headline NFP print. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond surged past 1.36% amid expectations that the Fed might still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in November.
The chances of the Fed announcing tapering at the September meeting faded following the release of the US monthly jobs report on Friday, which showed that the US economy added the fewest jobs in seven months. That said, additional details kept hopes alive for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year and continued pushing the US bond yields higher.
With the latest leg down, the AUD/USD pair has now retreated around 75-80 pips from the daily swing highs, near the 0.7465-70 region. The downfall has been exclusively sponsored by a broad-based USD strength. Even the prevalent risk-on environment failed to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the perceived riskier aussie.
Meanwhile, an extension of the corrective pullback below the 0.7400 round-figure mark might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7393
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|0.744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7305
|Daily SMA50
|0.7373
|Daily SMA100
|0.7544
|Daily SMA200
|0.761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7462
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7426
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7478
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7284
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7479
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850
The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.