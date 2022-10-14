- AUD/USD struggles to preserve its modest intraday gains amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment, aggressive Fed rate hike bets boost the safe-haven buck.
- Traders now look forward to US macroeconomic releases for some meaningful opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers in the vicinity of mid-0.6300s on Friday and surrenders its modest intraday gains to a four-day high. The pair slips below the 0.6300 mark during the first half of the European session and is now flirting with the daily low amid the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying.
The latest optimistic move in the equity markets witnessed since the US session on Thursday fizzles out rather quickly amid worries about a deeper global economic downturn. The anti-risk flow helps revive demand for the safe-haven greenback and exerts some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed favour the USD bulls.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the core inflation (excluding food and energy prices) registered the biggest gain since August 1982. The hotter CPI report reinforces bets for the fourth consecutive 75bps Fed rate hike in November. This, along with the potential economic fallout from fresh COVID-related lockdowns in China, validates the near-term negative outlook for the AUD/USD pair.
That said, technical indicators on short-term charts are hovering around the oversold territory and warrant some caution for bearish traders. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to register losses for the fifth successive week. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures, due later during the early North American session, for a fresh impetus.
Friday's US economic docket also highlights the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations Index. This, along with the US bond yields and speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6291
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6299
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6484
|Daily SMA50
|0.6728
|Daily SMA100
|0.6844
|Daily SMA200
|0.7038
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6317
|Previous Daily Low
|0.617
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6354
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6354
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6408
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
