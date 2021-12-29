AUD/USD slides back closer to daily low, around 0.7215 amid stronger USD

- A strong pickup in the USD demand dragged AUD/USD lower for the second straight day.
- Worries about surging COVID-19 cases drove haven flows towards the safe-haven buck.
- A positive risk tone could lend support and limit losses for the perceived riskier aussie.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace since the early European session and dragged the AUD/USD pair back closer to the daily low, around the 0.7215 region in the last hour.
Having touched an intraday high near the 0.7235 region, the AUD/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Wednesday and turned lower for the second successive day. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, which drew some support from worries about the economic impact of the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Apart from this, the Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating at least three rate hikes next year, further underpinned the greenback. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets could hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie, at least for now.
Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 0.7200 round-figure mark. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the overnight pullback from the highest level since November 2022. This, in turn, would suggest that the recent bounce from the YTD low has run its course.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of the November Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories and Pending Home Sales data. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7217
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.715
|Daily SMA50
|0.7272
|Daily SMA100
|0.7292
|Daily SMA200
|0.7451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7218
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.721
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh weekly highs above 1.1350
The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1271 to trade as high as 1.1368. Year-end flows are playing against the greenback despite US Treasury yields keeping raising. Wall Street fights following losses in the previous sessions.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 amid the broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD accelerated north and touched 1.3499, before retreating some. Nevertheless, the Pound is among the strongest dollar’s rivals, helped by optimism Brexit news and the government decision to skip tighter coronavirus-related measures.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.