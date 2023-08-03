AUD/USD slides back closer to 0.6500 mark on stronger USD, ahead of US data

- AUD/USD drifts lower for the third straiday and drops to its lowest level since early June.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed continue to underpin the USD and exert downward pressure.
- The fundamental and technical setup favour bears and support prospects for additional losses.
The AUD/USD pair prolongs its recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past three weeks or so and continues losing ground for the third successive day on Thursday. This also marks the sixth day of a negative move in the previous day and drags spot prices to the 0.6515 area, or the lowest level since early June during the first half of the European session.
The Australian Dollar (USD) did get a minor lift following the better-than-expected release of the Chinese Caixin Services PMI, which unexpectedly rose to 54.1 in July from 53.9 in the previous month. That said, the Australian trade balance data, showing a 2% drop in exports and a 4% decline in imports from May, pointed to cooling commodity demand in China and worsening economic conditions. This, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise decision to leave the cash rate unchanged earlier this week and the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), prompts fresh selling around the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, touches its highest level since July 7 and remains supported by expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The bets were reaffirmed by the ADP report on Wednesday, which showed that private-sector employers added 324K jobs in July against the 189K estimated and pointed to continued labour market resilience. This should shield the economy from a recession, allowing the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, which pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since November and underpins the buck.
The hawkish outlook, meanwhile, overshadows the Fitch downgrade of the US government's credit rating to AA+ late Tuesday and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD is to the upside. Furthermore, the AUD/USD pair confirmed a fresh breakdown through the 0.6600-0.6595 strong horizontal support on Wednesday, which, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a subsequent slide below the 0.6500 psychological mark, towards retesting the YTD low around the 0.6460-0.6455 region, looks like a distinct possibility ahead of the US macro data, due later during the early North American session.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ISM Services PMI and Factor Orders data. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the risk-sensitive Aussie. The focus, however, will remain on the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6518
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6538
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6731
|Daily SMA50
|0.67
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6732
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.663
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6527
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6623
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.