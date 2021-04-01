AUD/USD slid below the February low at 0.7564 and eyes 0.7463 – Commerzbank

The AUD/USD pair has broken below the key 0.7564 support and Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the aussie to suffer further downside.
Aussie targets the 200-DMA at 0.7385
“AUD/USD has finally slipped through the 0.7564 February low and thus targets the 0.7463 December 21 low, the 0.7413 September high and then the 0.7340 November 9 high. The 200-day is in close proximity to this at 0.7385 and should hold the downside.”
“Rallies should find initial resistance at the 0.7663/93 late February low and late March high and also along the 55-day ma at 0.7721 ahead of the short-term resistance line at 0.7742.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
