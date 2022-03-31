- AUD/USD has plunged below 0.7500 amid the underperformance of China Manufacturing PMI.
- A short-lived pullback in DXY is likely to find sellers soon.
- Going forward, US Core PCE inflation data will be the key event to watch out for.
The AUD/USD pair has remained lackluster this week amid a low trading range of around 82 pips as the asset awaits a potential trigger to continue marching towards the north. The major has displayed a negative double distribution trading session as the asset has slipped lower after forming a range at open and is auctioning back and forth again in a range of 0.7478-0.7486.
Aussie dollar has been hammered in the Asian session after the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) reported a poor monthly Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Thursday. The monthly Manufacturing PMI printed at 49.5 lower than the estimate and previous print of 49.9 and 50.2 respectively. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading exporter to China and underperformance from Chinese economic indicators has eventually impacted the antipodean.
Apart from that, Australian Building Permits data has failed to underpin the aussie against the greenback. The monthly Building Permits data has landed at 43.5% much higher than the street projection of 10% and prior print of -27.9%.
While the US dollar index (DXY) has observed a short-lived pullback after plunging consecutively for two trading sessions. The DXY is oscillating in a narrow range of 97.68-97.94 ahead of the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation on Thursday. A preliminary estimate for monthly and annual Core PCE inflation is 0.4% and 5.5% respectively.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7485
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7381
|Daily SMA50
|0.7249
|Daily SMA100
|0.7223
|Daily SMA200
|0.7299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7537
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7502
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7523
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7495
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7459
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1200 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest advance below 1.1200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid broad risk-aversion and an uptick in the Treasury yields. Mixed German Retail Sales fail to inspire EUR bulls. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation amid a lack of clarity on the Ukraine crisis.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3100 on upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is keeping its recovery mode intact above 1.3100 after the UK Q4 final GDP beat estimates with 1.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a risk-off mood. China concerns and Ukraine's uncertainty keep investors on the edge ahead of US inflation.
Gold edges lower to $1,920 area, downside remains cushioned
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Thursday, though the downtick lacked bearish conviction. Modest USD strength, hawkish Fed expectations exerted downward pressure on the metal.
ApeCoin price needs to hold this level for new highs
ApeCoin price has seen a considerable thrust to the upside over the past ten days. The recent move into a supply zone is proving challenging for the bulls. Investors need to exercise caution.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Will inflation data confirm 50 bps May hike? Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 5.5% in February. A strong inflation print could revive expectations of a 50 bps rate hike in May. Technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the US Dollar Index.