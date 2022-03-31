While the US dollar index (DXY) has observed a short-lived pullback after plunging consecutively for two trading sessions. The DXY is oscillating in a narrow range of 97.68-97.94 ahead of the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation on Thursday. A preliminary estimate for monthly and annual Core PCE inflation is 0.4% and 5.5% respectively.

Apart from that, Australian Building Permits data has failed to underpin the aussie against the greenback. The monthly Building Permits data has landed at 43.5% much higher than the street projection of 10% and prior print of -27.9%.

Aussie dollar has been hammered in the Asian session after the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) reported a poor monthly Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Thursday. The monthly Manufacturing PMI printed at 49.5 lower than the estimate and previous print of 49.9 and 50.2 respectively. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading exporter to China and underperformance from Chinese economic indicators has eventually impacted the antipodean.

The AUD/USD pair has remained lackluster this week amid a low trading range of around 82 pips as the asset awaits a potential trigger to continue marching towards the north. The major has displayed a negative double distribution trading session as the asset has slipped lower after forming a range at open and is auctioning back and forth again in a range of 0.7478-0.7486.

