AUD/USD skids below 0.7200 on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

- AUD/USD has slipped below 0.7200 amid escalation in geopolitical tensions.
- The risk-off impulse has underpinned the greenback against the antipodean.
- NATO has officially announced that an official war has just begun.
The AUD/USD pair has slipped below 0.7200 amid escalation in the Russia-Ukraine imminent war, which has set a negative tone for the market. This has hammered the antipodeans and has improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
The market sentiments have been dented hard on Thursday after the Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have called for support from the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which is clearly indicating the deployment of Russian troops in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Adding to that, the Russian Federation Council has approved Putin to deploy "peacekeepers" in the regions of Donbas.
Meanwhile, NATO has officially announced that an official invasion of Ukraine has begun, as per Reuters. Not only this will pressure the risk-perceived assets but also the central banks would be forced to come forward with tightening monetary policy to contain the expected jump in inflation.
Also, Reuters has reported that the Emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council has begun at the request of Ukraine. However, the odds of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war seem poor.
The US dollar index (DXY) has been underpinned by investors and the index is not very far from claiming 97.00. The risk-off impulse has brought a juggernaut rally in the greenback, which is why the Aussie has failed to find the grounds.
Other than the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war, investors will keep eye on Thursday's US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7189
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|0.723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7242
|Daily SMA200
|0.7341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7285
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7259
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles towards 1.1250 on Russian invasion of Ukraine
EUR/USD is falling towards 1.1250, as the US dollar gains further ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officially confirmed by a NATO official. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with all eyes on the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical developments.
GBP/USD: Bears roll sleeve up as cable skids below 50 and 200 EMAs
The GBP/USD has slipped near the shared low of Tuesday and February 16 at 1.3539 in the American session as the cable loses ground after slipping below the 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on Wednesday.
EUR/USD tumbles towards 1.1250 on Russian invasion of Ukraine
EUR/USD is falling towards 1.1250, as the US dollar gains further ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officially confirmed by a NATO official. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with all eyes on the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical developments.
Ethereum price eyes quick 15% rally if it can hold above this support level
Ethereum price is stuck between two massive barriers that are squeezing the altcoin into consolidation. The recent retest of the support area suggests that ETH is due for a quick run-up. Ethereum price slid lower due to the recent crash and tagged the $2,160 to $2,567 demand zone.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
Risk sentiment surrounding the Ukraine crisis is disguising the severity of the US's recent pivot on diplomacy. The forex markets risk barometer, AUD/JPY, could be on the verge of another test of 82.12. The general consensus is, a Russian military incursion into Ukraine would have far-reaching economic ramifications in Asia in the near term.