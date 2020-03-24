- AUD/USD gains traction for the third straight session amid some heavy USD selling.
- The Fed’s latest move, news of a deal on the coronavirus package weighed on the buck.
- Concerns over the economic fallout from coronavirus pandemic might cap further gains.
The selling bias around the greenback remained unabated through the early European session and lifted the AUD/USD pair further beyond mid-0.5900s, or fresh daily tops.
The pair built on the previous day's intraday positive move from the 0.5700 mark and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday amid some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding trade. The Fed on Monday announced unprecedented measures to buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
The Fed's latest move was followed by reports that the US Senate and the Trump administration were close to reaching a bipartisan agreement on the massive coronavirus spending package. This eventually weighed heavily on the USD and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's positive move for the third straight session.
Meanwhile, the latest developments boosted investors' confidence and the same was evident from a strong bounce in the global equity markets. A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier currencies, like the Australian dollar, and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the major.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the move or the pair once again meets with some fresh supply near the key 0.60 psychological mark. Mounting fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic might continue to benefit the USD's status as the global reserve currency and cap any strong gains.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5955
|Today Daily Change
|0.0116
|Today Daily Change %
|1.99
|Today daily open
|0.5839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6326
|Daily SMA50
|0.6582
|Daily SMA100
|0.6725
|Daily SMA200
|0.6788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.57
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6307
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5509
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid disappointing PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but below the highs, after French and German services PMIs have plummeted, showing the devastating effect of coronavirus on the economy. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited.
GBP/USD trades above 1.16 amid the UK lockdown, US stimulus, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.16 as the UK is going into three weeks lockdown aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19. US monetary stimulus and hopes for fiscal one are weighing on the dollar. March's PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar down, stocks up on three encouraging factors, PMIs and coronavirus news eyed
The market mood is positive with stocks rising and the US dollar retreating amid several upbeat developments related to coronavirus. It is the US dollar vs. the rest and the greenback is on the losing side.
Gold: Next target is $1,581 after the initial Fed-fueled rise – Confluence Detector
Gold has been on the rise after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program, providing cheap money to American firms and lifting markets.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.