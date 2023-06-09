AUD/USD sits near multi-week top, softer risk tone and resurgent USD demand cap gains

- AUD/USD touches a fresh multi-week high on Friday, albeit lacks any follow-through.
- The RBA’s hawkish outlook underpins the Aussie despite dismal Chinese inflation data.
- Rebounding US bond yields revives the USD demand and acts as a headwind for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair reverses an intraday dip to sub-0.6700 levels and climbs to over a four-week high during the early part of the European session on Friday. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move and currently trade around the 0.6710-0.6715 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to draw support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise 25 bps rate hike earlier this week and a more hawkish policy statement. In fact, RBA Governor Lowe on Wednesday defended the move to lift the benchmark rates above 4% for the first time in nearly 12 years and reiterated that interest rates may need to rise further in order to curb overheated inflation. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair, though a combination of factors is holding back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capping the upside, at least for the time being.
A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields assists the US Dollar (USD) to regain positive traction following the overnight slump that followed the dismal US macro data, showing that Initial Jobless Claims surged to a 20-month high last week. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone provides an additional boost to the safe-haven Greenback and contributes to keeping a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair. The market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of growing worries about a global economic downturn, further fueled by the incoming disappointing Chinese economic data.
In fact, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that China's headline CPI shrank by 0.2% in May, while Producer Price Index (PPI) registered its worst decline since February 2016 and fell 4.6% YoY. This further points to slowing post-COVID recovery in the world's second-largest economy, which tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the China-proxy Aussie. Even from a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrant caution before positioning for any further gains.
There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Friday, leaving the USD bulls at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will drive the safe-haven demand and provide some impetus to the risk-sensitive Aussie. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to register strong gains for the second successive week as the focus now shifts to the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting on June 13-14.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6608
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6743
|Daily SMA200
|0.6691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
