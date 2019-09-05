AUD/USD sits near 1-month tops, comfortably above 0.6800 handle

- China confirmed to resume trade talks with the US in October.
- Softer Aussie trade balance data does little to hinder the up-move.
- Traders look forward to the US economic data for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed comfortably above the 0.6800 handle, or one-month tops.
The pair built on this week's solid bounce from sub-0.6700 level - closer to multi-year lows set on August 7 - and continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The China-proxy Australian Dollar remained well support by positive trade-related development, wherein China confirmed that it will resume trade talks with the US in October.
Positive trade-related news overshadowed softer Aussie data
Meanwhile, the positive momentum seemed unaffected by softer Aussie trade balance data, showing that surplus narrowed to A$ 7,268 million in July from June's surplus of A$ 8,036 million and A$ 7,400 million expected. Bulls took cues from a subdued US Dollar demand, which failed to gain any meaningful impetus despite a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
Adding to this, improving global risk sentiment provided an additional boost to perceived riskier currencies - like the Aussie - and remained supportive. With Thursday's move, the pair finally seems to have found acceptance above the 0.6800 handle and hence, a follow-through up-move, led by some technical buying, now looks a distinct possibility.
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the releases of ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI - will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6817
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6764
|Daily SMA50
|0.6874
|Daily SMA100
|0.692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6867
