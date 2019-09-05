AUD/USD sits near 1-month tops, comfortably above 0.6800 handle

  • China confirmed to resume trade talks with the US in October.
  • Softer Aussie trade balance data does little to hinder the up-move.
  • Traders look forward to the US economic data for a fresh impetus.

The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed comfortably above the 0.6800 handle, or one-month tops.
 
The pair built on this week's solid bounce from sub-0.6700 level - closer to multi-year lows set on August 7 - and continued gaining traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The China-proxy Australian Dollar remained well support by positive trade-related development, wherein China confirmed that it will resume trade talks with the US in October.

Positive trade-related news overshadowed softer Aussie data

Meanwhile, the positive momentum seemed unaffected by softer Aussie trade balance data, showing that surplus narrowed to A$ 7,268 million in July from June's surplus of A$ 8,036 million and A$ 7,400 million expected. Bulls took cues from a subdued US Dollar demand, which failed to gain any meaningful impetus despite a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
 
Adding to this, improving global risk sentiment provided an additional boost to perceived riskier currencies - like the Aussie - and remained supportive. With Thursday's move, the pair finally seems to have found acceptance above the 0.6800 handle and hence, a follow-through up-move, led by some technical buying, now looks a distinct possibility.
 
Moving ahead, Thursday's US economic docket - highlighting the releases of ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI - will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6817
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.6797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6764
Daily SMA50 0.6874
Daily SMA100 0.692
Daily SMA200 0.7029
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.6751
Previous Weekly High 0.6789
Previous Weekly Low 0.6689
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6867

 

 

