- AUD/USD remains depressed despite the latest US-China trade optimism.
- The prevalent USD selling bias helped limit the downside, at least for now.
The AUD/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday and consolidated the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from 4-1/2 month tops.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early positive move and witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Friday. Uncertainty over the US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the December 15 tariff-hike on Chinese imports turned out to be one of the key factors that weighed heavily on the China-proxy Australian dollar and led to the pair's slide of around 75 pips from an intraday high level of 0.6938 – the highest since July 26.
The pair remained depressed on the first day of a new trading week and seemed rather unimpressed by the fact that the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Sunday confirmed that the phase one US-China trade deal is totally done. Bulls even shrugged off mostly better-than-expected Chinese retail sales and industrial production data, which suggested the economy may be stabilizing.
Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be one of the key factors lending some support to perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie. This coupled with some renewed weakness surrounding the US dollar, despite a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, might further collaborate towards limiting deeper losses amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent positive move might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6872
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6869
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6819
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6939
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6994
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls look to test 200-DMA ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD edges a few pips higher towards the 200-DMA located at 1.1153 ahead of the German and Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports. Better-than-expected German PMI is needed to avoid a bearish close.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3400 ahead of UK PMIs
GBP/USD fades an uptick above the 1.34 handle and trades around 1.3380 despite growing optimism over a speedy and soft Brexit. The focus remains on the UK Markit Preliminary PMIs ahead of BOE.
Forex Today: Caution over deal details offset better China data; Brexit optimism, PMIs to dominate
Despite both sides agreeing on the Phase One trade deal on Friday, markets traded with caution, as they remained sceptical over the details of the deal that appear murky.
Gold: Flatlined after the biggest weekly gain since September
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having eked out its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,474 per Oz, representing little or no change on the day.
USD/JPY clings to modest gains, just below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the previous session's trading range.