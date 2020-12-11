AUD/USD: Short-term price action is stretched to the upside – ANZ

The AUD/USD pair has rebounded strongly following the November Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting and the US election. Offshore, concern remains about the shape of the growth path, as COVID-19 numbers grow. Despite the absence of a Blue Wave in the US, the easing in election uncertainty looks supportive of risk trades and therefore the aussie, per ANZ Bank.
Key quotes
“A strong growth outlook and potential supply-demand imbalances have placed a rocket under industrial commodities such as copper and iron ore. While we have already factored in a stronger growth environment, commodity outperformance adds another tailwind to the AUD, which has benefitted from an improved industrial cycle and central bank liquidity this year.”
“Rising COVID-19 cases globally and associated mobility restrictions are putting pressure on short-term growth expectations.”
“In the near-term, AUD price action looks stretched. The same can be said for the industrial metals over the past few weeks, but a stretched RSI indicator there has done little to slow the rally. On net, the AUD is increasingly vulnerable to a turn in global growth sentiment, but stretched price action alone is unlikely to be enough to stop its rise.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
